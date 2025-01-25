Legendary tag team to return to WWE, believes Chris Van Vliet; makes bold prediction for Royal Rumble

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is just a week away. Ahead of the premium live event on February 1, popular TV host and podcaster Chris Van Vliet predicted that a legendary tag team might return to the Stamford-based promotion.

The Hardy Boyz, comprising brothers Matt and Jeff Hardy, are popular for their high-flying and innovative tag team wrestling. The former WWE World Tag Team Champions achieved immense success in the Stamford-based promotion, captivating audiences with their thrilling matches, particularly their iconic TLC (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) encounters.

After a brief run in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Ring of Honor (ROH), Matt and Jeff are back in TNA Wrestling. The Hardys are the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, continuing their legacy of thrilling fans with their unique brand of extreme entertainment.

On his AskCVV edition of the INSIGHT podcast, Chris Van Vliet predicted that Matt and Jeff Hardy would return under Triple H's creative leadership, potentially through the company's partnership with TNA. He further suggested one or both Hardy brothers might make a surprise appearance in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match.

"I also see a world where the Hardys [Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy] will be in WWE, whether that's through this partnership [with TNA]. And I really think that we're going to see one, if not both, Hardys at the [Royal] Rumble. It just feels like the door is wide open for that to happen," Vliet said. [From 05:45 to 06:00]

Matt Hardy comments on potential WWE return

A few days ago, The Destroyer sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast. During the conversation, Matt Hardy opened up about making a return to the Stamford-based promotion under the new regime, led by Triple H.

The 50-year-old legend confirmed that he and Jeff Hardy recently filmed content for the Stamford-based company and hinted at a possible crossover appearance as TNA World Tag Team Champions in the future.

"We filmed some content for WWE that'll probably be dropping pretty soon. I saw the Dudleys did it the day before us, and I know theirs just dropped recently, but we have a good working relationship with them. I think the perfect storm arose. I think you could see us pop up even as TNA champs on some WWE show at some point. Who knows?" Matt said.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Hardy Boyz will return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in the future.

