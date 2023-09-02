Legendary world champion reacts to John Cena’s return to SmackDown

A legendary world champion reacted to John Cena's return to SmackDown tonight. The star in question is Ric Flair.

Ric Flair is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He has won multiple world championships across multiple promotions. The Nature Boy is also a 16-time world champion, much like Cena.

Tonight on the blue brand, Cena made his return to SmackDown after several months away from the company. He started his promo by showing gratitude towards the fans for their unconditional support.

However, Cena was interrupted by Jimmy Uso, who didn't seem pleased to see the legend back in WWE. However, the former WWE Champion got the better of Jimmy when he said that the wrong Uso left the company. Jimmy tried to superkick him, but Cena countered it and hit the Attitude Adjustment.

Ric Flair seemed to have watched the segment on SmackDown and seemed pretty excited to see Cena back in the WWE.

"Welcome Back @JohnCena ! LOOKING VERY FIT AND READY! LFG! WOOOOO!"

Check out the tweet below:

During his promo, Cena revealed that he will be hosting WWE Payback this weekend. It remains to be seen who his first feud will be against.

