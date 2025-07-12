Legendary WWE Hall of Famer forced to run away from SmackDown thanks to Solo Sikoa's MFT group

LA Knight opened the show on WWE SmackDown tonight, and Solo Sikoa's MFT group didn't take too long to show up. However, it resulted in a legendary WWE Hall of Famer being driven away from the arena.

This week on the blue brand, the feud between LA Knight and Seth Rollins continued, as The Megastar cut a promo ahead of his big match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Solo Sikoa and his MFT group then showed up to threaten LA Knight, but by this point, he wasn't alone.

Paul Heyman had come out with the Money in the Bank briefcase and made a case for his clients, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. However, Solo Sikoa, Tala Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo came out, and the MFT leader chased Paul Heyman away, a year after their brutal assault on him.

It didn't take much convincing for The Oracle to make his move away from the arena. As you likely know, this response stems from the previous year when The New Bloodline took him out on an edition of SmackDown.

Interestingly enough, there were loud chants for the OTC, Roman Reigns. Sikoa, on the other hand, said that Jacob Fatu was "gone" and there was certainly no sign of him on SmackDown.

Jimmy Uso had to come to LA Knight's rescue, as action continues tonight.

