Legendary WWE manager heaps praise on 'GOAT' Roman Reigns ahead of his big title defense 

Paul Heyman has heaped praise on Roman Reigns ahead of his big title defense at the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event.

Heyman has been associated with Reigns since the latter's return to WWE in 2020. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Special Counsel shared a photo of himself with The Tribal Chief and The Usos.

The veteran WWE manager captioned it, saying:

"Everywhere you look.. All you see is a #GOAT!"

Check out the screengrab of Paul Heyman's Instagram story below:

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales. In his latest world championship defense, The Tribal Chief defeated Brock Lesnar in a gruesome Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam 2022.

Drew McIntyre explains what he thinks is Roman Reigns' biggest weakness

Drew McIntyre recently got the better of Roman Reigns when the two men came face-to-face on an episode of SmackDown.

Reigns was out by himself and wasn't accompanied by The Usos to the ring. The Bloodline leader eventually paid the price for it, with McIntyre successfully delivering the Claymore to him.

Speaking on El Brunch de WWE, the former WWE Champion claimed that Reigns is a beatable man without The Bloodline by his side. He stated:

"I've made it very clear to Roman's face before I dropped him last week with a Claymore, 'without your Bloodline, you're just a man, a very capable and talented man,' but there's always somebody that's working harder, and his head has gotten so big over these past two years, he can't possibly believe there's someone else working harder, and someone else got his number, and that person is Drew McIntyre."

For months, The Usos have assisted Roman Reigns during his title matches and have played a crucial role in him retaining the world title on numerous occasions.

At Clash at the Castle, it remains to be seen how McIntyre will deal with Jimmy and Jey. Considering that the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions are currently not scheduled to defend their titles on the night, there is a possibility of them interfering in the bout between Reigns and McIntyre.

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh