Legendary WWE star could show up in AEW only to work with his buddy, according to Eric Bischoff 

Former WWE employee Eric Bischoff recently spoke about Edge's future in the wrestling business.

The Rated-R Superstar competed against Sheamus in the main event of the August 18 edition of SmackDown. The 49-year-old star was overcome with emotions after planting his opponent with the Spear for the win. He celebrated with his hometown fans in Toronto before informing them this could have been his last match in front of them.

During this week's episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff stated that the 11-time World Champion had several options to choose from. The former WCW President felt that the wrestling megastar could remain in WWE or even continue to pursue his acting career.

"You know, I don't know Edge well enough on a personal level to try to predict what he may or may not do. I know he has options. He could certainly go back to WWE. He could pursue acting, which he's very good at. I think he's got the potential of becoming a pretty major player when it comes to television and film. And certainly, AEW is an option. I don't know him well enough to put myself in his shoes."

Bischoff mentioned that the only reason for Edge to move to AEW could be to finish his career with Christian.

"I think if AEW is the direction he wants to go, it's probably because he wants to finish off his career with his buddy, Christian and perhaps they see a great angle there. I can't imagine any other reason he'd wanna go there because it is a step down." [1:22:11 - 1:23:07]

Ryback feels AEW could pay Edge better than WWE

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, former WWE star Ryback mentioned that there were several reasons Edge might jump ship to AEW.

He detailed that the Tony Khan-led promotion could offer him better money and a lighter work schedule. He also claimed Edge's friends namely, Christian, Chris Jericho, and The FTR, could influence his decision to join AEW.

