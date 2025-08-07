Legendary WWE tag team set for massive reunion soon, predicts veteran

A legendary WWE tag team could reunite soon, according to wrestling veteran Jim Cornette. This tandem in question is The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), who split a few years ago and moved to singles competition when Jey left The Bloodline.

Ad

On the latest episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette said if WWE plans to have Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed go after the World Tag Team Title, The Usos could reunite to feud with the heel tag team. He felt the potential angle made sense because it would give Jimmy Uso the chance to get back on track and fight for gold again.

"And then that [Breakker and Reed going after tag team gold] might even be something that renovated The Usos for a short run to help Jimmy out a little bit if nothing else." [From 2:11 to 2:19]

Ad

Trending

Cornette added that Jey and Jimmy could elevate The Vision and the prestige of the WWE World Tag Team Title during the potential feud.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

"I like the idea that they could do something to elevate these guys and put them in this group and elevate the tag team title at the same time." [From 3:08 to 3:15]

Ad

Jey Uso collided with Breakker and Reed when he and Roman Reigns joined forces to beat The Vision at SummerSlam.

The Usos briefly reunited in WWE before SummerSlam

Jey and Jimmy Uso joined forces last Friday after SmackDown went off the air and competed in a dark match. They took on JD McDonagh and the Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

Ad

The Usos, both babyfaces at the moment, earned the victory and got a standing ovation from fans. They reunited in the ring for the first time in more than four months for the showdown.

The last time the legendary duo was in action on TV was on the March 24 episode of RAW, where they faced A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) in a tag team match.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Drive-Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!