Legends reveal what Goldberg is like in real life outside of WWE (Exclusive)

Bill Apter, Mac Davis, and Teddy Long recently shared stories about Goldberg's kind-hearted nature away from the WWE cameras.

On-screen, Goldberg earned a reputation as one of the most destructive wrestlers in WCW and WWE history. Outside of the ring, however, the 56-year-old appears to be the opposite of his menacing wrestling persona.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long said on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine that Goldberg is one of wrestling's real-life good guys:

"I don't know necessarily that he may move over there [AEW]. He may be interested in maybe doing a couple of things for them, maybe a one-time deal, maybe a two-time [deal]. Who knows? The only thing I can say about Bill Goldberg is just an outstanding guy, nice as anybody could ever be." [1:51 – 2:09]

Long added that Goldberg once went out of his way to talk to him at an autograph signing:

"I'll always remember one time me and him were on a signing together and he had this long line at his table, and he saw me and he got up and he left that line and came just to speak to me and hug me. Much respect for Bill Goldberg, man." [2:10 – 2:25]

What is Goldberg like with WCW and WWE fans?

Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter was backstage when Goldberg made his WCW in-ring debut in 1997.

Apter recalled how the wrestling legend has always been happy to interact with fans away from the squared circle:

"One of the nicest things I have ever seen anyone do in this business is after a show at the Nassau Coliseum in New York there were dozens and dozens of fans waiting for him at the Marriott Hotel right across from the Coliseum. He sat there for maybe two to three hours taking pictures and signing autographs for every one of those fans until there was no one left that needed it." [3:00 – 3:26]

The Wrestling Time Machine host Mac Davis also had a pleasant interaction with Goldberg in the 1990s:

"Just before he got into WCW and became a huge star, I was working locally in radio and we had a tug-of-war competition against another team, and one of my team members happened to be Bill Goldberg. Needless to say, we won. I know some of his buddies from around the Georgia area. Bill has always been, like you say, he's always super nice." [3:30 – 3:52]

Goldberg's WWE contract expired after his match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. AEW President Tony Khan has held talks with the former WCW star, but it is not yet clear whether he will join the company.

