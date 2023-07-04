Bret Hart should be Goldberg's next opponent, WWE Hall of Famer says (Exclusive)

According to legendary wrestling personality Teddy Long, Goldberg should face Bret Hart one last time before retiring.

In December 1999, Hart suffered a serious concussion during his win over Goldberg at WCW Starrcade. The Hitman retired from in-ring competition a year later. Since then, he has repeatedly claimed that a botched kick from Goldberg forced him to call time on his career.

Long appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Bill Apter and Mac Davis. Discussing Goldberg's next match, the former WWE General Manager named Hart as a possible opponent for the free agent:

"The person that I'd like to put him with is the person that really helped him along the way, but I don't know whether Bret wants to get back in the ring," Long said. "For him and Bret Hart to have that final thing, I think that would be it because Bret is the guy. He could hang with Bret. Bret would make him look like a million dollars." [7:31 – 7:50]

Long added that Hart's real-life issues with Goldberg would make fans even more interested in the storyline:

"That's what makes it even better right there. You've got a real story. This really happened between these two, so there's something to settle here, so let's see what's gonna happen." [8:05 – 8:15]

Watch the video above to hear more stories about Goldberg's personality outside the ring.

Could Bret Hart vs. Goldberg realistically happen?

After a decade away from the ring, Bret Hart came out of retirement to wrestle 11 matches for WWE in 2010 and 2011. Now aged 66, the wrestling icon has not shown any interest in possibly lacing up his boots again.

The Wrestling Time Machine host Mac Davis likes the idea of Goldberg vs. Hart, but he doubts whether it will ever take place:

"The storyline with Bret, that's a good storyline. I actually like that. I just wonder if Bret can still go in the ring. I haven't seen him in a while, so I don't know if he can still do that or not. But, hey, look, you can always do it one more time." [9:56 – 10:09]

Wrestling from 80s/90s @Wrestling80s90s On This Day in Wrestling History - Goldberg ended Bret Hart’s career 23 years ago today at WCW Starrcade (12/19/99) On This Day in Wrestling History - Goldberg ended Bret Hart’s career 23 years ago today at WCW Starrcade (12/19/99) https://t.co/Y0am6jWKlC

Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter interviewed Hart in 2022. He is not convinced that the former WCW and WWE star could be tempted to wrestle again:

"I have [seen Bret Hart in recent years], but I don't think Bret's gonna go one more time," Apter said. [10:09 – 10:14]

Hart has never been afraid to give his brutally honest opinion on Goldberg. In 2020, the Canadian said his former opponent "was a gorilla" with a "0/10" work rate.

Would you like to see Bret Hart vs. Goldberg again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes