Brock Lesnar rips apart vehicle of fleeing Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey battled in the backstage parking lot. This week saw Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns having an encounter in the same area. The Beast Incarnate attacked The Tribal Chief as he tried to leave the arena.

The WWE Champion destroyed the SUV carrying Reigns, the Usos, and Paul Heyman. He drove a forklift through the vehicle and tipped it over.

After the destruction of their SUV, the Usos and Reigns tried to exit the parking lot in a pickup truck. Lesnar gave chase, and even though he didn't get his pound of flesh from Reigns, he got a piece of the truck.

The WWE Champion has tried to exact revenge on Reigns ever since the latter left him bloodied at Madison Square Garden. It has amped up Lesnar's intensity heading into WrestleMania 38.

SmackDown has benefitted from this historic feud

Reigns and Lesnar have years of history building this feud. They've also had a few matches on the stages of WrestleMania and SummerSlam. The two also faced off in Saudi Arabia last fall.

WWE has posited this showdown as the 'Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time' with both of its major titles on the line in a Winner Take All match. The feud has been one of the highlights of the company's programming, especially on SmackDown over the last few months.

The match against Reigns was set up after Lesnar won the Royal Rumble this year. The title unification stipulation was added after The Beast Incarnate won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. Reigns, on the other hand, has been the Universal Champion for well over 500 days.

The vehicular attack on SmackDown is just another sign of the levels Lesnar is willing to go to get his hands on Reigns heading into the Show of Shows.

