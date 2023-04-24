"Let em face at the Saudi show" - Fans want Edge to feud with a popular WWE Superstar

Edge is on the back of a massive win over Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39. The Rated-R Superstar defeated his arch-rival in a gruesome Hell in a Cell Match.

Many fans now want the Hall of Famer to feud with popular WWE star, LA Knight. Taking to Twitter, the WWE Universe expressed their interest in a feud between the two men.

Knight is currently working on SmackDown. In recent months, he has faced superstars like Bray Wyatt, Cody Rhodes, and Rey Mysterio, whom he beat a few weeks back on the blue brand.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Troy Salmon @Legendofold101 @pwd_offl Edge doesn't want those problems LA would cook him and I am a big Edge fan he was never the best talker to be honest Christian was a better talker than edge. The only ones gloves off is Jey Uso and Kevin Owens who could match LA no holds barred on the mic. @pwd_offl Edge doesn't want those problems LA would cook him and I am a big Edge fan he was never the best talker to be honest Christian was a better talker than edge. The only ones gloves off is Jey Uso and Kevin Owens who could match LA no holds barred on the mic.

IAmericanNightmare @BugraKanici

SummerSlam 2023 @pwd_offl Edge Vs. LA Knight MITB Contract MatchSummerSlam 2023 @pwd_offl Edge Vs. LA Knight MITB Contract MatchSummerSlam 2023

For months, Edge has been feuding against The Judgment Day. He finally put rest to his issues with his former faction after beating 'Demon' Finn Balor.

The Rated-R Superstar previously lost an 'I Quit' Match to Balor at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. The feud also involved WWE veteran Beth Phoenix, who mostly dealt with Rhea Ripley.

Jim Cornette commented on the possibility of Edge going to AEW over WWE

A few years ago, Edge made his grand return to in-ring action by ending his retirement.

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette commented on the possibility of the multi-time WWE World Champion signing with AEW over the Stamford-based company. Cornette said:

"You’re talking about a guy who retired for 10 years because of a serious neck surgery and now you want to put him in that environment where there is no control, no quality check, no limiter or governor on these f***ing young guys that think they can do everything?"

He added:

"He would have been choosing a smaller platform to do the limited amount of wrestling that he has left, instead of the biggest company in the world where he’d spent almost his entire career. I don’t see that being a decision at all."

The Rated-R Superstar's good friend Christian is currently working under AEW and has been doing a great job as a heel.

Are you interested in a feud between LA Knight and Edge? Sound off in the comment section.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes