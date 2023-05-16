"Let's make it a handicap match" - Vince Russo discusses unique plan to push current champion as a top babyface in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed how the company could look to push Raquel Rodriguez as a top babyface in the women's division.

On this week's RAW, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green were scheduled to have a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships, but the match was postponed since Liv Morgan was injured and not medically cleared to compete. However, Raquel met WWE official Adam Pearce backstage and claimed that she could face Green in a single matchup instead.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo commented how the 32-year-old star should have taken on the heels in a 2-on-1 Handicap match when Liv was not fit to wrestle. He claimed that Raquel should have fought her way back into the match only to be foiled by the heelish tag team of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

"I like Raquel. I have no issue. But here's how you get Raquel over. They're supposed to have a tag team match. Liv is not cleared to wrestle. Raquel says, 'No problem, let's make it a handicap match.' Okay, now she's got a set of cojones. You go out there, they can't put her away. I don't need to tell you the Rocky story. She's wearing them out, she starts making a comeback at the end. Now you send Rousey and Baszler. Now you send them when she's about to go over in a handicap match. They screw her up." [From 23:15 - 24:00]

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler made an appearance on WWE RAW

Raquel Rodriguez put up a stellar performance against Chelsea Green. She wrapped up a huge victory with a vicious Texana Bomb on her opponent.

However, Raquel's celebration was short-lived as the nefarious duo of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler emerged out of nowhere and attacked her on the ramp. The two stars brutalized Rodriguez, sending out a clear message that they were after the Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her return alongside Shayna after the former sustained an elbow injury during an episode of SmackDown.

It remains to be seen how the Baszler-Rousey team plays out on WWE.

