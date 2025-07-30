  • home icon
"Let's not rewrite history," "Settle down, Dwayne" - WWE fans blast The Rock after he makes a bold claim

By JP David
Published Jul 30, 2025 11:05 GMT
The Rock is a WWE legend. (Photos: @therock on IG and WWE.com)
The Rock is a WWE legend. (Photos: The Final Boss' IG & WWE.com)

The Rock stirred the pot in WWE despite not appearing on television since the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Toronto earlier this year. WWE fans blasted The Final Boss after he made a wild claim on the company's latest Netflix project.

WWE: Unreal made its worldwide debut on Tuesday via Netflix, giving fans a unique perspective on what goes on behind the scenes in production. In the fourth episode of the five-part docuseries titled "Heels," The Great One claimed that The Final Boss character is the greatest heel in pro wrestling history.

"The Final Boss, the greatest heel professional wrestling has seen. Insurmountable antagonist. There's nothing The Final Boss can't do. There's nothing that The Final Boss can't say. Becoming this new version has been the most gratifying decision that I've ever made," The Final Boss said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]
Of course, many members of the WWE Universe disagreed with The Rock's view. Some pointed out Mr. McMahon, Triple H, 2009 Randy Orton, Ultimate Opportunist Edge, and Hollywood Hulk Hogan as the true contenders for the greatest heel in pro wrestling history.

Here are some of the comments:

WWE fans react to The Final Boss' claims. (Photo: @WrestleOps on X)

It's hard to deny the impact of The Final Boss character on WWE since its conception last year. However, his absence since Elimination Chamber, along with the lack of explanation for his involvement with John Cena after the iconic heel turn, has turned off some fans.

The Rock pitched a shocking WWE title change before WrestleMania 41

One of the biggest revelations on WWE: Unreal was a pitch from The Rock about a massive title change ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Final Boss and Brian Gewirtz suggested giving the Undisputed WWE Championship to Kevin Owens, who would have aligned himself with The Rock.

The pitch was for The Final Boss to make an impromptu match after Cody Rhodes turned his offer down at Elimination Chamber, leading to Owens becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion, as per Netflix.com.

However, it was turned down since the majority of the creative team didn't want to make a huge title change a few weeks before WrestleMania 41. Owens would also be ruled out of the event due to a neck injury.

JP David

JP David

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

