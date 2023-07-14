"Let's see how tough you REALLY are" - WWE veteran Vince Russo lays out a challenge to various wrestlers

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has challenged a bunch of wrestlers who want wrestling to be taken seriously to go out there and do it for real.

The 62-year-old veteran has worked in the largest promotions in the world and is responsible for many of the storylines and angles that took place in the Attitude Era. He's also known as the man who booked David Arquette and himself to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, which is something that fans still look back on with displeasure.

Vince Russo recently took to Twitter to share that current stars who want to treat wrestling like it's real have moved away from what wrestling is and is challenging them to go out and do it for real.

"Reading some of these comments today from 'Professional' Wrestlers. Man, they have gotten so far away from what wrestling once was. I've been saying this for years---if you want this to be REAL---then just go out there and do it for REAL. Let's see how tough you REALLY are," wrote Russo.

Vince Russo accuses Triple H and other WWE personalities of living in the "wrestling bubble"

The former WCW World Champion isn't a fan of the current product and characters, and he's been very vocal about that.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo claimed that no one in WWE's creative team had lived life. He accused Triple H, Bruce Prichard, and Michael Hayes of living in a wrestling bubble.

"The problem with the creative is neither side has lived life. They are not experiencing life. The young ones never experienced anything in their life. They are young; they are out of school; they are wrestling marks. Their experience in life is very limited. Then you go the opposite of that coin with Triple H and Prichard [Bruce], and Hayes [Michael], and all those guys, and their reality of life is also limited because they have lived in the wrestling bubble," said Vince Russo.

It's been a year since The Game took over creative, and many things have changed since then. WWE is hotter than its been in years, and the product has improved significantly.

