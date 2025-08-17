Lewis Capaldi addresses rumors he wrote Joe Hendry's viral theme song

Scottish pop star Lewis Capaldi has finally addressed the rumors that he was responsible for Joe Hendry's viral entrance theme song. Hendry's theme became a chart topper last year, leading to his push in TNA Wrestling and WWE. There's no denying that Hendry is one of the most popular pro wrestlers not signed by WWE. He has performed for the company, most notably at WrestleMania 41, but he remains under contract with TNA Wrestling. The song peaked at number four in the United Kingdom and even charted in the United States upon its release last year. It even went viral as far as the Philippines, reaching the iTunes chart of the Southeast Asian country three months ago. Amid its popularity over the past year, there were rumors that the song was written by Lewis Capaldi. The &quot;Someone You Loved&quot; artist finally addressed the rumors in an appearance on Capital Scotland last Friday. &quot;I wish I'd wrote that song 'I Believe in Joe Hendry.' And I do believe in Joe Hendry. I wanna make that 100% clear. That's a Capal-Dong unfortunately,&quot; Capaldi said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite not writing the viral theme song, Capaldi publicly called out Hendry to reach out for a potential collaboration. Hendry commented on Capital Scotland's post, so it will be interesting to see if Scotland's two most popular people work on a future project. Joe Hendry beats Charlie Dempsey on NXT, misses TNA Emergence cardOn Tuesday's episode of NXT, Joe Hendry defeated Charlie Dempsey in singles action. Hendry has made life miserable for Dempsey, popping out everywhere last week, which led to their match. Last Friday, TNA Wrestling held Emergence at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. While Hendry was part of the promotional poster, he wasn't on the card.Hendry did make an appearance as a guest commentator during Sami Callihan's match against Mike Santana. Callihan lost the match, and as per the stipulation, had to retire. Pro Wrestling &amp;amp; MMA News @PWMMANewsLINKThe TNA Roster and Crew clapped for Sami Callihan backstage, but Eric Young interrupted, claiming no one cared about Sami. Joe Hendry defended Sami, confronting Eric as he left. #TNAEmergenceAfter the match, Callihan was congratulated by people backstage, including Hendry. However, he was confronted by Eric Young, who accused him of leading NXT's takeover of TNA.