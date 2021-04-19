Lex Luger explains why Vince McMahon did not make him WWE Champion

Lex Luger has recalled how Vince McMahon originally wanted him to win the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania X.

Following Hulk Hogan’s departure from WWE, Luger was heavily pushed as the company’s next top babyface. He was expected to win the WWE Championship from Yokozuna at SummerSlam 1993. However, the match ended in a disqualification victory for Luger, meaning Yokozuna retained the title.

Luger recently appeared on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast. The former WWE Superstar said Vince McMahon thought his big WWE Championship triumph should occur at WrestleMania X, which took place at Madison Square Garden.

“In defence of Vince and the decision-makers at the time, Vince was really big… you know how much The Garden meant to Vince, right? Madison Square Garden, used to stare out the curtain the whole time. Vince told me, he never promised me the title, but Vince felt… Vince and I had a great relationship… 'If I want to put the title on you, rather than do it at SummerSlam, I’d rather wait and do it at WrestleMania 10 at Madison Square Garden.'”

Although he did not win the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 1993, Lex Luger still received celebratory balloons and patriotic music after his match against Yokozuna. Other WWE Superstars carried Luger around the ring while he proudly waved the U.S. flag.

Vince McMahon’s WrestleMania X plan for Lex Luger changed

Lex Luger failed to capture the WWE Championship from Yokozuna.

Bret Hart and Lex Luger co-won the 1994 WWE Royal Rumble after eliminating each other at the end of the match. As a result, both men challenged Yokozuna for the WWE Championship in separate matches at WrestleMania X.

Luger’s match against Yokozuna ended in a disqualification victory for Yokozuna after Luger placed his hands on special guest referee Mr. Perfect. Bret Hart, who lost against Owen Hart in the show’s opening match, won the WWE Championship from Yokozuna in the main event.

Lex Luger worked for WWE from January 1993 to August 1995. Despite having a good relationship with Vince McMahon, The Total Package never won the WWE Championship during his run with the company.

