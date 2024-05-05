Lia Maivia's WWE Hall of Fame induction receives high praise from Anoa'i family member (Exclusive)

Lia Maivia getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 may have been unexpected, however, an Anoa'i family member thinks that it certainly does not mean it was undeserved.

Out of the several inductees this year, Lia Maivia's name manages to stand out owing to her work outside the ring rather than inside. She was one of the first female promoters in the wrestling industry, handling Polynesian Pro Wrestling after her husband The High Chief, Peter Maivia, passed away. She is also The Rock's grandmother, and the latter was the one to induct her into the Hall of Fame.

Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Llyod Anoa'i shared his thoughts on the WWE Hall of Fame induction. He stated:

"It was touching you know, because aunty Lia was such a fireball in this industry of wrestling. And I think Dwayne said it all. She was the first promoter, a lady promoter, to know how to do wrestling... And that's a blessing right there. Just for to be inducted, I am happy. I think all her family is," he said. [1:24 onwards]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

Vince Russo is not completely on board with the WWE Hall of Fame induction

While Lia Maivia's work in the pro wrestling industry makes her quite eligible to receive the prestigious accolade, Vince Russo thinks that the timing may be a bit off.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran said:

"I will never take away anybody going into the Hall of Fame, because I know for 95% of those people what it means to them. But Chris, there was a story today that The Rock's grandmother [Ofelia Maivia] was being inducted into the Hall of Fame, and I am missing the connection. [...] I am missing the connection of why Rock's grandmother would get an induction into the Hall of Fame," stated a bemused Russo. [3:11 onwards]

He also added that there were other more deserving candidates at this point:

"Okay bro, so we got Rock's grandmother in there and not Ivan Koloff. You know what I am saying bro? That's the part with me like, come on bro, what are we doing here, you know?" [5:12 onwards]

You can watch the video below:

Lia Maivia passed away in 2008, owing to a heart attack in her home in Florida.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.