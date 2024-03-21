Vince Russo confused about rumored WWE Hall of Fame inductee, explains why (Exclusive)

According to Vince Russo, a particular rumored entrant into the WWE Hall of Fame makes little sense at this point.

The person in question is Ofelia Maivia, who happens to be The Rock's grandmother. Recent reports have suggested that she may be getting into the Hall of Fame this year, with the induction being done by The Great One himself. While this is yet to be confirmed, the rumor has led many veterans, including Vince Russo, to comment on it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE writer stated that he understands the importance of the accolade but fails to see why Ofelia Maivia would be getting the honor over others at this point.

"I will never take away anybody going into the Hall of Fame, because I know for 95% of those people what it means to them. But Chris, there was a story today that The Rock's grandmother (Ofelia Maivia) was being inducted into the Hall of Fame, and I am missing the connection. (...) I am missing the connection of why Rock's grandmother would get an induction into the Hall of Fame." [3:11 onwards]

He added:

"Okay bro, so we got Rock's grandmother in there and not Ivan Koloff. You know what I am saying bro? That's the part with me like, come on bro, what are we doing here, you know?" [5:12 onwards]

Vince Russo has previously said he would not accept a WWE Hall of Fame induction

The former WWE writer has a simple reason for not accepting a Hall of Fame induction if he happened to be offered one, according to his words.

Speaking on the It's My House podcast, Russo stated that the company would probably never reach out to him due to his outspoken nature.

"Number one, I don't think they ever in a million years would reach out to me... because I have been way, way, way too outspoken concerning how I feel about the company and the product and certain people there," Russo stated.

He further explained that pro wrestling was just a job for him, unlike some other names like Eric Bischoff, who were heavily invested and passionate about the business.

As of now, it remains to be seen if Vince Russo's thoughts on the matter will ever change.

