"Like the brothers I never had" - Female star on her bond with Jon Moxley, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins in WWE

Danielle Moinet says all three members of The Shield (Jon Moxley, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins) were like brothers to her in WWE.

Moinet, also known as Summer Rae, worked with the popular trio in WWE’s FCW and NXT developmental systems in 2011 and 2012. She went on to join the main roster in 2013 as Fandango’s dance partner and valet before leaving the company in 2017.

Appearing on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, the 38-year-old discussed the unwritten rule among WWE Superstars about not falling asleep when someone else is driving. She also recalled how The Shield would jokingly prevent her from sleeping when she shared car rides with them.

“You do not fall asleep when driving [in a car with WWE Superstars]," said Moinet. "I can’t remember if I was applying makeup, I want to say I dozed off for half a second, and they would slam the brakes on, throw a water bottle at me at close proximity, and I’m like, ‘What is going on?!’ They’re like the brothers I never had.”

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette My girl @daniellemoinet is on The Sessions today!! From walking runways in New York, Paris, Miami, getting into bitcoin and horse racing- to getting the call for Royal Rumble! Can’t wait to hear “call to me, call to me” at the Rumble! @thevolumesports My girl @daniellemoinet is on The Sessions today!! From walking runways in New York, Paris, Miami, getting into bitcoin and horse racing- to getting the call for Royal Rumble! Can’t wait to hear “call to me, call to me” at the Rumble! @thevolumesports https://t.co/tJPk4B72io

Moinet will compete in her first WWE match in more than four years when she participates in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble. It will also be her first appearance in a Royal Rumble match.

WWE's female version of Jon Moxley, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins

Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins debuted on the main roster in November 2012. Upon their arrival on RAW and SmackDown, the group declared their intention to fight against “injustices” in WWE.

Apparently, a female version of The Shield was also set to debut, and it would have featured Paige, Summer Rae, and former developmental talent Anya. They even filmed a promo in response to the trio’s “injustice” remarks, but the gimmick never made it to television.

During this week’s podcast, Paquette also reflected on the time she wondered if Moinet was dating either Moxley or Reigns. The former WWE interviewer was interested in Moxley and did not know if Moinet also liked her future husband.

