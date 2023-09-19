"Like do you care?" - Former WWE writer sparks controversy by questioning significance of Rhea Ripley's next possible  challenger (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that fans would not be invested in a rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax.

Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley went to war last week in a singles match for the Women's World Championship. Nia made a surprise return during the match and attacked both Raquel and Rhea. She destroyed both competitors and sent out the message that she had returned to rule the women's division.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that WWE could hype up a match between Rhea and Nia for any of their upcoming premium live events, but the fans would not be interested. He detailed that the story came out of nowhere, and there wasn't any time for the build.

"I'm gonna ask you this. Whether it's WrestleMania, Saudi or Survivor Series, who cares? Like do you care? Who is the person who cares who wins a match between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax?" [17:42 - 17:54]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of RAW here.

Russo also questioned Rhea Ripley's toughness

During the same conversation, Russo pointed out yet another miss by WWE. He pointed out that Dominik Mysterio announced Rhea Ripley was not on the show because she was still recovering from the effects of last week's attack.

Russo stated that this statement made Rhea look like a weakling compared to Nia Jax.

"I wanna address some things. Dominik says right off the bat in the opening promo, Mami is not here because she was injured last week. Well, guess what bro, then she ain't that tough. How tough is she bro?" [18:30 - 18:42]

It will be interesting to see what Rhea has to say after the unprovoked attack on her last week and if she does take revenge on Nia in the coming weeks.

Would you like to see Rhea duke it out with Nia Jax in singles competition? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.