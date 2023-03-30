Create

"Like he's gonna not show up to 'Mania" - Fans share mixed reactions to controversial figure's rumored presence at WrestleMania

By Kishan Prasad
Modified Mar 30, 2023 15:37 IST
WrestleMania is shaping up nicely so far
WrestleMania is shaping up nicely so far

WrestleMania is a few days away, and the WWE Universe is buzzing about it. Fans have not been able to contain their excitement, voicing their opinions on Twitter. A recent report suggested that Vince McMahon is scheduled to attend The Show of Shows this year, and many have now reacted to his potential appearance.

Vince McMahon has been away from WWE creative since misconduct allegations forced him to step down from his backstage responsibilities. Mr. McMahon resigned as the company's creative head in July 2022, handing the reins to Triple H.

Since the aforementioned report surfaced, many WWE fans have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns regarding Mr. McMahon's rumored appearance. You can view some of the reactions below:

@wrestlelamia Like he's gonna not show up to mania.
@wrestlelamia Vince gone, triple H in control. https://t.co/uXKJfOOZYx
@wrestlelamia we don't want him at wrestlemania
@wrestlelamia If it's one thing for sure he's not gonna let anybody touch is WrestleMania
@MDBK718 @wrestlelamia He can't touch a wrestling card ever again though and he's finished. Especially WrestleMania!!!
@WrestlingNewsCo Welp he’ll back in creative after Mania I guess
@WrestlingNewsCo @ Vince McMahon https://t.co/mzO1bgS1lH
@wrestlelamia Me to Vince https://t.co/AgiDkzoCRE

Unlike some seemingly disappointed fans, few expect Mr. McMahon not to miss WrestleMania and be present at the show. Many even look forward to seeing him in person and possibly addressing the fans in attendance.

@wrestlelamia He should be there.
@wrestlelamia Good on him. Sounds like it could be the last for the Mcmahon era.
@wrestlelamia I hope so. That pop will be great no matter what you Twitter people say.
@wrestlelamia Good news
@wrestlelamia Like he's gonna not show up to mania.
@WrestlingNewsCo Good. This should be the point where he takes over once again.
@WrestlingNewsCo I want him to appear on camera and say “Welcome to WrestleMania” one last time!!!
@WrestlingNewsCo GreatHe should beWrestleMania is his creationWelcome 🤗 vince

Is Vince McMahon a part of the creative team for WrestleMania 39?

Since his initial retirement from WWE, Vince McMahon's involvement in the creative team has been questioned by many. After his return as the board's executive chairman in January 2023, several reports stated that McMahon is influencing the product in some capacity.

In an interview with The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media podcast, Nick Khan delved into these rumors and debunked them. The CEO of WWE went on to explain McMahon's possible involvement in the promotion and his dynamics with Triple H.

"Not that involved. Triple H [Paul Levesque] is the head of creative. He was named the head of creative in August [2022],” Khan said. “Vince has respected that. He’s embraced that. It’s also his son-in-law, as I’m sure you know, so they have their own dynamic. From my point of view, things have been terrific for the past couple of months since Vince returned."

What role do you think Vince McMahon will possibly play at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...