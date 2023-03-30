"Like he's gonna not show up to 'Mania" - Fans share mixed reactions to controversial figure's rumored presence at WrestleMania

WrestleMania is a few days away, and the WWE Universe is buzzing about it. Fans have not been able to contain their excitement, voicing their opinions on Twitter. A recent report suggested that Vince McMahon is scheduled to attend The Show of Shows this year, and many have now reacted to his potential appearance.

Vince McMahon has been away from WWE creative since misconduct allegations forced him to step down from his backstage responsibilities. Mr. McMahon resigned as the company's creative head in July 2022, handing the reins to Triple H.

Since the aforementioned report surfaced, many WWE fans have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns regarding Mr. McMahon's rumored appearance. You can view some of the reactions below:

MD @MDBK718 @wrestlelamia If it's one thing for sure he's not gonna let anybody touch is WrestleMania

Louis-Marcel @LouisMa15 @WrestlingNewsCo Welp he'll back in creative after Mania I guess

Unlike some seemingly disappointed fans, few expect Mr. McMahon not to miss WrestleMania and be present at the show. Many even look forward to seeing him in person and possibly addressing the fans in attendance.

brianbunn @bl17tel @wrestlelamia Good on him. Sounds like it could be the last for the Mcmahon era.

IA @IA__Mobile @wrestlelamia I hope so. That pop will be great no matter what you Twitter people say.

Randy Oreens @ItBegins2012 @WrestlingNewsCo Good. This should be the point where he takes over once again.

Cody McKale Dean @CodyMcKaleDean @WrestlingNewsCo I want him to appear on camera and say "Welcome to WrestleMania" one last time!!!

pankaj pandey @pankajp21841839



He should be



WrestleMania is his creation



pankaj pandey @pankajp21841839

He should be

WrestleMania is his creation

Welcome 🤗 vince

Is Vince McMahon a part of the creative team for WrestleMania 39?

Since his initial retirement from WWE, Vince McMahon's involvement in the creative team has been questioned by many. After his return as the board's executive chairman in January 2023, several reports stated that McMahon is influencing the product in some capacity.

In an interview with The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media podcast, Nick Khan delved into these rumors and debunked them. The CEO of WWE went on to explain McMahon's possible involvement in the promotion and his dynamics with Triple H.

"Not that involved. Triple H [Paul Levesque] is the head of creative. He was named the head of creative in August [2022],” Khan said. “Vince has respected that. He’s embraced that. It’s also his son-in-law, as I’m sure you know, so they have their own dynamic. From my point of view, things have been terrific for the past couple of months since Vince returned."

What role do you think Vince McMahon will possibly play at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

