"Like, seriously?" - Former WWE writer left surprised after John Cena wrestled an interesting match after RAW (Exclusive)

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo revealed his shock after being informed about John Cena's dark match on this week's RAW.

SK Wrestling's very own Jose G. was in attendance at RAW and gave us a complete lowdown on all that happened off-camera.

John Cena, who wasn't booked for this week's RAW, showed up to wrestle in a tag team match after the show. The Cenation Leader teamed up with Damian Priest to win over the heel collective of Jinder Mahal and Veer. Cena also had a brief segment with Riddle and Randy Orton before his match.

Vince Russo was quick to note the issues between USA Network and WWE and couldn't understand why John Cena was kept away from the three scheduled hours of RAW.

Russo didn't see the logic in not utilizing John Cena despite having him in the building and felt like a dark match was a sheer waste of the 16-time world champion's star power.

"I've got to tell you something, Chris! Like, seriously?" revealed Russo, "If I am USA Network, and you are telling me Cena wrestled a Dark match? Why don't you just spit in the face of the USA Network? You've got Cena in the building there, you pay for it, and he is not on the show. Oh my god! Wow, man!"

John Cena showed up after RAW went off the air. pic.twitter.com/IMG9xYWmuu — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) August 10, 2021

Vince Russo on WWE's RAW ratings and why John Cena would have helped

Russo continued and said that recent developments in WWE have hinted towards multiple conspiracy theories about the potential unrest within the company.

The former WWE head writer stated that he knows people working in the company aren't inept but found it hard to grasp a few decisions.

Vince Russo added that at a time when WWE's RAW ratings on the USA Network are reaching record lows, the promotion should not have hesitated to put John Cena on the episode.

"That's what I'm saying. There are so many things about what the company is doing right now that make no sense. Bro, I'm telling you. It really opens up a lot of doors to conspiracy theories because I'm going to say this like I say it all the time, some of these things that are happening, you wouldn't have to have people that are totally inept, and I know a lot of these people, Chris. They are not inept. They are not inept. So, when I see a lot of these things, I'm like, 'Wait a minute, bro!' You know your ratings are in the toilet with the USA. You know that USA isn't happy, yet Cena is there, and you don't put him on the show? Okay, bro, let's kind of uncover that and try to figure out what's going on," said Russo.

Choice is a key component of enjoying life, even if that is just choosing to be happy with your life as it is. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 10, 2021

John Cena has been wrestling in dark and live event matches as part of his latest run, and the Cenation Leader has mixed things up with a variety of talent since his return.

What are your thoughts on John Cena's latest WWE run? Can WWE get more out of the pro wrestler/Hollywood star?

If any quotes are used from the latest Legion of RAW, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Alan John