Lilian Garcia seems to be loving life back in WWE. She was praised for her work during Saturday Night's Main Event, during which the company brought back the classic two-microphone set-up, both of which were suspended from above.

Lilian Garcia was also praised nearly two-and-a-half decades ago for her touching rendition of the national anthem of the USA following 9/11 on the now-iconic episode of SmackDown.

She once again sang the National Anthem right before WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event went on the air. WWE posted a video paying tribute to her, and she responded with three words - "Such an honor."

Lilian Garcia's introduction was hijacked in the opening match of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

The set-up of Saturday Night's Main Event was meant to highlight the traditional, old-school ways of the 1980s and 1990s, with retro music, ring aesthetics, referee uniforms, and even the microphone hanging from the top. Fans of WWE from the Ruthless Aggression Era may remember the hanging mics as a trademark of former Money in the Bank winner Mr. Kennedy (real name Ken Anderson).

Lilian Garcia was making her introduction for the opening match that featured Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women's World Championship. However, ex-WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax hijacked the introduction by prematurely headbutting Rhea Ripley.

This led to even WWE's social media account responding to the moment. There seems to be a lot of positivity after her return following the sudden departure of the popular Samantha Irvin.

After a brief run on RAW, Garcia is now back on SmackDown, while Alicia Taylor is the announcer of RAW on Netflix. Michael Cole welcomed Garcia back to SmackDown after a seven-and-a-half-year absence. As of this writing, it is unknown whether she's on a short-term deal that will see her prepare her eventual replacement or whether she's back for the long run again.

