Lilian Garcia makes major career announcement following WWE RAW appearance

Wrestling legend Lilian Garcia appeared on last night's episode of WWE RAW as the ring announcer and made a massive career announcement following the show. Lilian Garcia filled in for ring announcer Alicia Taylor during last night's episode of RAW.Following last night's episode of WWE RAW, Lilian Garcia took to Instagram to make a major announcement. The veteran revealed that she had signed a new contract with WWE and would be staying with the promotion for the next two years, and would be the ring announcer for Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. You can check out her update in the Instagram post below.&quot;Which is why I am so excited to announce that just yesterday, I signed on for another TWO YEARS with WWE!!!! 🤗 When I say “I’ll Be Ur Girl Til The End Of The World” I mean it! Love you all and can’t wait to continue riding this journey with you! See you next at Saturday Nights Main Event - November 1st in Salt Lake City, UT! Let’s goooooo!!! 🔥😁,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJey Uso won a Battle Royal last night on RAW and will be facing CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event next month. It was announced during last night's show that Seth Rollins had to relinquish the title due to injury.Lilian Garcia discusses her return to WWEPopular ring announcer Lilian Garcia recently discussed her return to the company and admitted that she didn't think it would ever happen.In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Lilian Garcia revealed that the promotion approached her following Bad Blood last year and asked if she wanted to return.&quot;I go to Bad Blood, I’m in the audience, I’m sitting next to Booker T. Then I get the call two weeks later, 'Hey, can you come back?' The thing is I knew when they offered it to me to come back, they did tell me, 'Hey, this isn’t permanent announcing for RAW or SmackDown. We just really need you right now but this is a new era, we want to be completely upfront with you.' Which I really appreciated. I said, 'Look, whatever you guys need. I never thought I was going to be back, and whatever you need.' I love this business.&quot; [H/T - CVV]Alex @lexverauxLINKLilían García announced on Instagram that yesterday she signed a new 2-years contract with WWE!It will be interesting to see if WWE has any surprises planned for Saturday Night's Main Event.