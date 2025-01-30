Lilian Garcia reacts to huge Triple H announcement

WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia recently broke her silence after a massive Triple H announcement. She took to social media to share her views.

Last night, during a WWE Town Hall meeting, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker surprised Paul Levesque by announcing that he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 for his singles career. Afterward The Game's wife Stephanie McMahon, came out and hugged him.

Notably, this would be Triple H's second induction into the Hall of Fame. He was previously inducted in 2019 as a member of the D-Generation X faction. On X (formerly Twitter), Lilian Garcia reacted to HBK's heartwarming video and congratulated The King of Kings, who is set to take his rightful place among the immortals:

"This is SO awesome and SO well deserved!! Congratulations @TripleH !! 😁🙌🏼🎉," she wrote.

Former WWE writer confirms he was behind Triple H's popular nickname

Vince Russo was a head writer for the Stamford-based promotion during the Attitude Era. The veteran revealed that he coined a nickname for the former World Heavyweight Champion that became immensely popular.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo asserted that he was the one who gave Triple H the nickname "The Game." He explained that he crafted the line for a promo, and intended for Paul Levesque to adopt it as his own.

"I gave Triple H, The Game. I wrote that line for him in a promo, specifically for him to start referring to himself as The Game," he said.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, Stephanie McMahon, and The Undertaker have offered their congratulatory messages for the 55-year-old legend on social media following the WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement.

That being said, as of now, it hasn't yet been confirmed who will induct The Cerebral Assassin into the 2025 Hall of Fame class. Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, who broke the news of the induction, are likely top contenders for this honor.

