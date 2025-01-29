  • home icon
WWE veteran confirms he was the mastermind behind Triple H's popular nickname (Exclusive)

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Jan 29, 2025 17:39 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
Triple H is WWE's Chief Content Officer. [Image via WWE YouTube]

A former WCW Champion recently disclosed that he was responsible for giving WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H an iconic nickname. Vince Russo has revealed that he wrote "The Game" in a promo back in the day for the legendary performer with the intention for it to become a nickname.

Triple H might be beloved as the main creative force in the Stamford-based promotion today, but his days as an in-ring performer are still fresh in fans' memories. The Cerebral Assassin was one of the greatest heels during his heydays, with his feuds with John Cena, Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, and more the stuff of legends.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo, who was a writer for WWE during The Attitude Era, opened up about working closely with Triple H. The wrestling veteran revealed that he created the nickname "The Game" for the 55-year-old and could foresee it becoming something he's regularly referred to as.

"I gave Triple H, The Game. I wrote that line for him in a promo, specifically for him to start referring to himself as The Game," Russo said. [9:12-9:24]

Vince Russo wants to talk to Triple H about his booking in WWE

On this week's edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his desire to have a chat with Triple H about the latter's booking in WWE. Russo, who rarely shies away from sharing his critical opinions on wrestling, wants to question The Game about some of the questionable creative choices he has made.

"I swear, bro, I am not kidding around. I really wish I could have a 30-minute conversation with Triple H just to understand. All these questions I'm asking, I would ask him. I am just assuming there is a reason behind everything; there has to be. As I said, it's in his hometown; his wife and his kids are there, and the setting is perfect. Nothing!" he said.
As the WrestleMania 41 season inches closer, fans will be hoping for Triple H to take things up a notch higher and deliver a memorable few months.

Edited by Yash Mittal
