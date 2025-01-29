WWE veteran confirms he was the mastermind behind Triple H's popular nickname (Exclusive)

A former WCW Champion recently disclosed that he was responsible for giving WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H an iconic nickname. Vince Russo has revealed that he wrote "The Game" in a promo back in the day for the legendary performer with the intention for it to become a nickname.

Triple H might be beloved as the main creative force in the Stamford-based promotion today, but his days as an in-ring performer are still fresh in fans' memories. The Cerebral Assassin was one of the greatest heels during his heydays, with his feuds with John Cena, Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, and more the stuff of legends.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo, who was a writer for WWE during The Attitude Era, opened up about working closely with Triple H. The wrestling veteran revealed that he created the nickname "The Game" for the 55-year-old and could foresee it becoming something he's regularly referred to as.

Trending

"I gave Triple H, The Game. I wrote that line for him in a promo, specifically for him to start referring to himself as The Game," Russo said. [9:12-9:24]

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Check out the video below:

Vince Russo wants to talk to Triple H about his booking in WWE

On this week's edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his desire to have a chat with Triple H about the latter's booking in WWE. Russo, who rarely shies away from sharing his critical opinions on wrestling, wants to question The Game about some of the questionable creative choices he has made.

"I swear, bro, I am not kidding around. I really wish I could have a 30-minute conversation with Triple H just to understand. All these questions I'm asking, I would ask him. I am just assuming there is a reason behind everything; there has to be. As I said, it's in his hometown; his wife and his kids are there, and the setting is perfect. Nothing!" he said.

As the WrestleMania 41 season inches closer, fans will be hoping for Triple H to take things up a notch higher and deliver a memorable few months.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback