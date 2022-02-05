"I'll survive" – Former WWE star on his rapport with Vince, why he left the company

In a recent interview, former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado opened up about this time with the company.

Dorado worked for WWE from 2016 to 2021 as part of the cruiserweight division and later as an enhancement talent on RAW. He asked for his release in 2021, citing creative unfulfillment.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the former 24/7 Champion spoke about his time with WWE and his relationship with Vince McMahon. Lince claims that while his backstage rapport with WWE officials was good, he didn't feel they were on the same page about Lucha Libre:

“I had great rapport with Vince, John Laurinaitis and Michael Hayes — the problem was a disconnect between what they thought about lucha libre and what we all know about lucha libre."

The masked superstar added that although he hates quitting, he'll survive because he's survived worse in the past:

“I hate quitting, but I left with two years left on my contract. I left behind more money than I’ll ever see the rest of my life, but I’ve been poor. I’ve been broke, I’ve been homeless, I’ve been in the street, I’ve been in the ghetto — and I survived. I’ll survive without WWE, too. I want more, and I need more.”

Lince Dorado was part of WWE's Lucha House Party

Following the CWC and brief singles run on RAW's cruiserweight segments and 205 Live, Dorado was part of the Lucha House Party with Kalisto & Gran Metalik.

During their three-year run between 2018 and 2021, the group challenged for the RAW Tag Team titles, entered the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and feuded with the likes of Lars Sullivan.

All three members of the Lucha House Party have since departed WWE. Kalisto requested his release because of "creative differences," and Gran Metalik left due to "lack of opportunity."

Where do you think Lince Dorado will appear next? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

