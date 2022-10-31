Linda and Vince McMahon would get upset about people's treatment of Shane and Stephanie, according to ex-WWE commentator (Exclusive)

Linda and Vince McMahon did not want staff to treat their children differently than anyone else, according to former WWE Spanish language commentator Hugo Savinovich.

Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE between 1982 and 2022. Linda, Vince's wife, also worked for the company as its President and CEO before departing in 2009. Their children, Shane and Stephanie McMahon, have held various behind-the-scenes positions and performed as on-screen characters.

Savinovich regularly interacted with the McMahon family during his brief stint as a WWE creative team member. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the Ecuadorian recalled his experience working alongside Shane and Stephanie:

"When I did the creative stuff, the whole thing was Vince, it was Pat Patterson, Bruce Prichard, and I, and our assistants back then were Shane McMahon and Stephanie," Savinovich said. "Can you believe that?! And Vince and Linda would have gotten upset if they knew that you treated them better because they were their kids. You would get heat." [2:18 – 2:43]

Shane, Stephanie, and Vince McMahon's WWE roles changed in 2022

In February, reports emerged that Shane McMahon had been let go by WWE after a disagreement about his 2022 Men's Royal Rumble participation. The 52-year-old allegedly inserted himself in several key spots in the match, infuriating his father.

Five months later, Vince McMahon retired amid sexual misconduct allegations. His decision prompted a series of high-level job changes, including Stephanie McMahon's appointment as Chairwoman and co-CEO, a role she shares with Nick Khan.

Triple H, Stephanie's husband, now oversees WWE's creative direction as the company's Chief Content Officer.

On November 5, Hugo Savinovich will face El Profe at DEMONMANIA La Batalla Final (The Final Battle) in Puerto Rico. The match will be the last of the 63-year-old's legendary career.

