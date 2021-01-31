List of confirmed participants for WWE Royal Rumble 2021; possible surprise entrants, returns, and more

Royal Rumble 2021 is just a few hours away as the Road to WrestleMania is all set to kick off inside the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Like every year, the star attraction of the event will be the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, where one male and female WWE Superstar will punch their ticket for a title match at WrestleMania 37.

As of this writing, 21 male Superstars have announced themselves for the Men's Royal Rumble 2021, with the returning Braun Strowman being the latest name on the list. Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles are two of the favorites to win the Rumble, but there are a few other dark horses for the match, including Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, and the returning Edge.

Here's the full list of Superstars confirmed for Men's Royal Rumble.

Daniel Bryan Bobby Lashley AJ Styles Randy Orton Otis The Miz Jey Uso Cesaro Jeff Hardy Sami Zayn Dolph Ziggler Shinsuke Nakamura Big E John Morrison Sheamus Mustafa Ali Edge King Corbin Rey Mysterio Dominik Mysterio Braun Strowman

For the Women's Royal Rumble, only 13 names have been confirmed so far. But as has been the case in the previous editions of Women's Rumble, there have been several surprise entrants, with NXT Superstars and returning veterans taking up many spots in the match.

Among the female Superstars, Bianca Belair is reportedly the favorite to win the 2021 Rumble and will likely challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. Don't be surprised, though, if someone like Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, or even a returning Superstar ends up winning the whole thing.

Here's a list of Superstars confirmed for the Women's Royal Rumble:

Nia Jax Charlotte Flair Bianca Belair Bayley Mandy Rose Dana Brooke Peyton Royce Alexa Bliss Shayna Baszler Liv Morgan Ruby Riott Tamina Natalya

Could Ronda Rousey and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt return at the Royal Rumble?

There are nine vacant spots in the Men's Rumble match and 17 in the Women's Rumble match. Surprise entrants are among the many reasons why WWE Universe waits for the Royal Rumble with bated breath. Last year, Edge returned to WWE after an eight-year gap and blew the roof off Minute Maid Park in what was arguably the greatest Royal Rumble moment of all time.

This year, a few WWE Superstars could be surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble, but two names currently on top of that list are Ronda Rousey and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Rousey has not stepped inside the WWE ring since losing her RAW Women's Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Wyatt, on the other hand, has unfinished business with Randy Orton, who just happens to the No. 1 entrant of this year's Royal Rumble.

Seth Rollins too might make his grand return to WWE after the birth of his daughter Roux, but it might just be a little too soon for 'The Mom' Becky Lynch to step inside the ring.