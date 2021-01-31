Reports: Backstage update on when Ronda Rousey could return to WWE

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer recently gave an update on when we could see a WWE return for former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

The 2021 edition of Royal Rumble takes place this Sunday night and there have been rumors of Ronda Rousey possibly returning at the show.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on when Ronda Rousey could return to WWE. Here's what Meltzer had to say:

"With Ronda, Ronda was training. I know that. She will still be at WrestleMania. So with Ronda, here's the negative. Ronda can come into the Royal Rumble and be a surprise but unless she's gonna win, I would say no way. Now if she's going to win, yes, then do it. But she can still work WrestleMania and shoot an angle with somebody without winning the Royal Rumble because people will resent her for winning the Royal Rumble because she's not been there and even though they will pop because of the surprise aspect and then everyone will complain... part-timer blah blah blah. So it's almost from a political standpoint better for her not to win but if she's not gonna win she shouldn't be in it. Why do that?"

"It doesn't benefit anyone and you're not making money off of her name because no one knows she's in the match anyway. So if she's going to do Mania this year, which I think is possible, unless she's winning the Rumble I wouldn't even... Mania becomes the second match, not the first. You've given away the first without even advertising it so in that sense her being in the Rumble, they could do it for a surprise pop but when I think about it that way I think it makes no sense at all."

WWE 'hopeful' of a Ronda Rousey return

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke to TMZ Sports and said that WWE was 'hopeful' of a Ronda Rousey return at some point. She said that Rousey was looking to start a family right now, but added that WWE was ready to welcome her back when she was ready:

"Well, you know, Ronda's been very public that she would like to start her own family and you know, once she does that, our doors are absolutely open, our arms are open. We are very hopeful that Ronda will come back home to WWE."

Ronda Rousey's last WWE match was at WrestleMania 35. Ronda Rousey main evented the show along with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch with both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships on the line. Lynch won the match and left as a double champion.

