WWE Royal Rumble Rumor Roundup - Controversial finish planned, Former champion to be a surprise entrant, Details on Edge's return

The Royal Rumble is now just a matter of days away. There have been a number of rumors doing the rounds ahead of the first WWE pay-per-view of 2021. Let's take a look at some of the latest rumors ahead of the show including a possible return for a former RAW Women's Champion as well as a 'scary' finish possibly being planned for the men's Royal Rumble match.

#7 Scary finish planned for men's Royal Rumble match

WWE could have a controversial finish planned

With the 2021 Royal Rumble set to take place behind closed doors, WWE has reportedly been discussing a whole number of unique scenarios for the show. According to a report from WrestleVotes, a source told them that one of the finishes being considered for the men’s Royal Rumble match 'scares the death out of me':

"Sorry for the lack of details here but still noteworthy IMO; had a brief conversation earlier with a source regarding the Men’s Royal Rumble match. 'There’s a finish that scares the death out of me. And it’s legitimately getting heavy consideration' yikes."

If we had to guess what this scary finish to the match is, it could have something to do with The Fiend and Alexa Bliss, who are being pushed heavily on RAW.

#6 Rhea Ripley could be a surprise entrant in the women’s WWE Royal Rumble match

Rhea Ripley

Dave Meltzer has given an update on Rhea Ripley's status ahead of the Royal Rumble. Meltzer said that Ripley is considered to be a part of the main roster right now and was supposed to make her debut a couple of weeks ago but it was held off.

Rhea Ripley has not been on NXT since losing to Raquel Gonzalez. It definitely looks like Ripley is getting ready for the main roster and the Rumble could definitely see a surprise appearance by the former NXT Women’s Champion.