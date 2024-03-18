Lita, Adam Pearce, Renee Paquette, and others react to Becky Lynch getting a major honor outside of WWE

Many current and former WWE personalities, including Lita, Adam Pearce, and Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young), recently reacted to Becky Lynch receiving a prestigious honor outside the squared circle.

After winning the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match, Lynch is all set to face off against Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, ahead of the much-awaited clash, The Man will lock horns with Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Becky Lynch recently took to Instagram to share that she received the opportunity to visit the White House to represent WWE and Ireland on St. Patrick's Day. The Man had the honor of meeting US President Joe Biden and adding a copy of her book to the White House library.

Many current and former WWE personalities commented on Lynch's Instagram post, including Lita, Adam Pearce, Renee Paquette, Dana Brooke, JD McDonagh, Megan Morant, Samantha Irvin, Maxxine Dupri, Natalya and Sarah Schreiber.

You can check out screenshots of their comments below:

WWE star Becky Lynch revealed that Seth Rollins did not know about their NSFW picture in her book

During a recent interview with The New York Post, Becky Lynch said she forgot to ask Seth Rollins about putting their NSFW picture in her memoir. The Man also mentioned that The Visionary did not get mad when she later told him about it.

“I could have sworn that I told him. Turns out, I must have had the conversation with myself and thought that I had it with him. Apparently, I didn’t ask him about putting the picture in the book. But he just laughed. He thought it was funny. Thank God. That could have gone horribly wrong."

Many fans believe Lynch might finally dethrone Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see what the next chapter in the intriguing storyline is.

