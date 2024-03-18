6-time WWE Champion makes a massive appearance at The White House; pictured alongside Joe Biden

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently made a notable appearance at the White House in America's capital.

Becky Lynch had the honor of being invited to the White House to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Ireland's Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, was also invited for the special occasion.

The Man took to Instagram to share snapshots from the event, including a picture with US President Joe Biden. In her post, she expressed pride in representing Ireland and WWE at the White House. She humorously mentioned adding a touch of class to the White House library with a copy of her forthcoming book, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl.

"It was an honor to represent Ireland & @WWE for St. Patrick’s Day at the @whitehouse. @POTUS said Becky Balboa is winning it all in Philly, had myself a pint, and even classed up the library with a little gift 🇮🇪☘️," Becky Lynch wrote.

Check out her recent post below:

Becky Lynch will be in action on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch and Nia Jax are set to reignite their longstanding rivalry in a Last Woman Standing match on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Ahead of the show, company COO Triple H took to social media to hype up the bout. Reflecting on their longstanding rivalry, Triple H highlighted the intensity of their feud and promoted the highly anticipated match scheduled for the show in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Their rivalry has left a path of destruction at every turn... and tomorrow night, only one can be the Last Woman Standing. @BeckyLynch vs. Nia Jax, Live on #Raw tomorrow at 8/7c @USANetwork," Triple H wrote.

In their last encounter a few months ago, Nia Jax emerged victorious. As Lynch prepares for her Wrestlemania match against Rhea Ripley, it remains to be seen if the six-time Women's Champion can secure a win over Jax and gain momentum leading up to the grand event.

