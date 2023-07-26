Lita claims she owes WWE Hall of Famer a "long overdue" apology

Lita has taken to social media to state that she owes a WWE Hall of Famer a "long overdue" apology.

The Queen of Extreme returned to WWE in February to a lot of fanfare, aiding her former rival Becky Lynch in her feud with Damage CTRL. The duo went on to win the Women's Tag Team Championship, marking Lita's first title win in the company since 2006. However, the 48-year-old has not been seen on television since April after she was attacked backstage prior to a tag team title match on RAW. The attacker was later revealed to be her former friend, Trish Stratus.

On Instagram, Lita was looking back on her first run with the company and shared a clip from a match on the WWE version of ECW, where she was ringside for her former partner, Edge.

In the brutal video, Lita pulled down the top rope and sent Rob Van Dam crashing to the floor below with a nasty landing. She said she owes the Hall of Famer a long overdue apology.

"I feel like an apology to @therealRVD is long overdue," wrote Lita.

Lita shared this on her Instagram story

WWE Hall of Famer wants to see Lita join forces with Lacey Evans

Hall of Famer Teddy Long has suggested that Lita could join forces with Lacey Evans when she returns to WWE.

Being paired with Trish Stratus has been a huge career boost for RAW Superstar Zoey Stark. Similarly, pairing a young superstar with a legend like Lita would be a great opportunity to build a new star.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long suggested that Lacey Evans could benefit from joining forces with the iconic star.

"If it was me, I'd maybe have her somewhere sitting in the locker room by herself a little bit down on her luck, like, 'I can't get a break no matter what I do,' and somebody comes in and steps in and takes her under her wing, and I think that person should be Lita," said Long. [From 08:22 – 08:38]

Do you think Lacey Evans would benefit from being paired with the Hall of Famer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

