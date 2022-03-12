"My body already feels good" - Lita says she's ready for another title run in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Lita says she's prepared for one more title run should the opportunity arise.

The Extreme Diva challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in February this year, but was unable to capture the title. She's a four-time WWE Women's Champion and is often regarded as one of the greatest female superstars of all time.

During an appearance on the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves, Lita opened up about what she's been up to following her loss to Big Time Becks. She stated that she's getting ready in case WWE needs her to step back into the ring, and she wouldn't mind becoming a five-time champion.

"I workout leisurely, like a lifestyle workout. Obviously, I shifted gears once I got the call for Rumble. I did decide that, my body feels better when I pull the leisurely down a little bit. I do want to continue to train, not actively for a championship, but knowing the way that WWE works, you get those opportunities a lot of times without notice. One thing I wish, is that I would have had a little bit more time to prepare. If I'm closer to being ready, my body already feels good, and if there is an opportunity to seize that fifth title run, I'm ready," said Lita. (H/T Fightful)

Lita is interested in facing several female stars in WWE

Many female stars on the current roster looked up to Lita growing up, and she inspired them to pursue a career in pro-wrestling. Becky Lynch was one of them, and she got to live her dream at Elimination Chamber.

In an interview with Metro, Lita named Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Natalya as the women she'd like to wrestle next in WWE.

"I had fun being in there with Shotzi, I think that would be cool to do something again. I was really impressed with Rhea Ripley, I’d love to do something with her. Of course, pick up where I left off with Charlotte Flair. I think I would be lucky to step in with any of those women on the roster. There are some standouts. Bianca [Belair] is an incredible athlete. And, you know what, Nattie [Natalya]! Nattie’s been there, tried and true. I’d love to be in the ring with her as well," she said.

The Extreme Diva put on an impressive performance against Becky Lynch, and she could do so again with any of the women she mentioned.

Do you want to see The Extreme Diva make a comeback to WWE and go after the women's championships? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha