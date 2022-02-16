"Without a doubt" - Multi-time champion says her relationship with Becky Lynch has changed forever

Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women's Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Lita at Elimination Chamber, with the winner set to enter WrestleMania 38 with the title. Lita recently spoke about how working together has changed her relationship with Lynch.

Lita was a guest on The Bump, where she praised Big Time Becks and mentioned how much she admires her. She said that their relationship has changed since they became competitors, and it would change even further after their match on Saturday.

"Oh, without a doubt [our relationship has changed]. It's one thing to admire this woman from afar. It's another thing to get in there and really test the limits with each other. It already is, but once we step in the ring it will be forever changed," said Lita. [1:02:42-1:02:59]

Lita has "mad respect" for Becky Lynch

Lita also spoke about how much respect she has for Becky Lynch, who grew up idolizing the four-time WWE Women's Champion. She said they both have something to prove to each other.

"Apart from wanting to walk out a five-time Women's Champion and the victor, I've got mad respect for her and I think that this is like, we each want to prove to each other how good we are in the ring," said Lita. "I want her to know that the person she grew up watching can still go. I feel like I have a responsibility to that, just as I'm sure I'm going to end up getting the best Becky Lynch possible in the ring, if she gets out of her head. Because she's going to want to prove that to me as well," she added. (58:08-58:47)

Lynch and Lita had a contract signing for their Elimination Chamber match this week, with the RAW Women's Champion coming out looking worse for wear. She claimed she did not sleep all week, after the WWE Hall of Famer hit her with a Twist of Fate and her signature Moonsault on the previous episode of RAW.

