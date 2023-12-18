Lita set for major appearance at upcoming show with another WWE Hall of Famer

Lita is set to make an appearance at an upcoming wrestling show with another WWE Hall of Famer

Lita and Trish Stratus are two of the most influential women in WWE history. The duo were among the top female stars during the mid-2000s, and left an indelible mark in the industry. To this day, they are remembered fondly by many fans.

Despite retiring from the business several years ago, both of them made their return to the ring briefly this year, with the former even winning the Women's Tag Team Championship with Becky Lynch. Sadly, Trish turned on her former rival and attacked her backstage. However, now both women are set to make an appearance at a wrestling show.

For the Love of Wrestling confirmed on their social media account that Trish Stratus and the former Women's Tag Team Champion are set to make an appearance at their March 2nd and 3rd shows.

"ANNOUNCEMENT - TEAM BESTIE. Without doubt one of the most requested duo/group shots ever, we cannot wait to reunite 'Team Bestie' when @trishstratuscom and @AmyDumas join us in March Auto and picture tickets on sale asap - http://fortheloveofwrestling.co.uk #TrishStratus #Lita."

Check out the tweet here:

Lita recently suffered a major loss

Lita had a strong companion with her on her road trips during her time in WWE. It was her dog, The Kenz. Sadly, her dog, who was 20 years old, passed away recently.

This upset the former Women's Champion who took to social media to pen a heartfelt post in tribute to her lost companion.

"Right now, I have no words, just sadness. I always knew it couldn’t last forever, so we made the most of our decades together every day. I’ve never known a love so deep or profound as ours. I am devastated and heartbroken, but beyond thankful to have had our story together. My deepest love to you always @_thekenz_," she wrote in a touching post.

Fans will be excited to see two WWE legends reunite one more time at a wrestling show.

