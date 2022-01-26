"There were like potential opportunities floating around" - Lita on WWE reaching out ahead of The Royal Rumble

Lita had other opportunities before coming to an agreement with WWE regarding her participation in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble.

The four-time Women's Champion was confirmed as a participant in the Rumble alongside other returning superstars including The Bella Twins, Summer Rae, Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool and IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita was a guest this week on Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha to discuss her return to the company and her involvement in the Women's Rumble match this weekend. The legendary superstar slyly implied that she may have made other plans but it was never set in stone.

"There were like potential opportunities floating around that I was like, ‘Well, maybe, maybe, maybe’ and then this thing was just like, ‘Yes or no, do you want to do this Rumble on this day? Like yes or no? Are you in?'' said Lita. ''And I was just like — put my feet to the fire. I was like, ‘Yes, I’m in’ and then it was like, okay, so now that I’m in, it’s time to make the most of it."

Lita hopes to share the ring with Shotzi and Gigi Dolin in the Royal Rumble

Lita has a very special connection with SmackDown's Shotzi. Blackheart and the Hall of Famer go back a long way. The former Women's Champion met the newcomer when the 29-year-old was auditioning for WWE Tough Enough

Shotzi also made it known that she anticipates eliminating her role model from the Rumble on Saturday night.

During the interview, she made it known that her fantasy is to share the ring with Shotzi and Gigi Dolin this Saturday during the Women's Royal Rumble match.

"Rumble’s my favorite," Lita admitted. "It’s just because it’s so much going on and there’s so many unexpected surprises like, I also have this fantasy of like me and Shotzi and Gigi Dolin being in there at the same time. It’s kind of like we’re the misfit crew, so I would be happy and surprised too if she was in there."

