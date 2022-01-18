"I can't wait to eliminate my biggest role model"- Former champion warns Lita ahead of Royal Rumble

Shotzi Blackheart can't wait to eliminate Lita from the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

SmackDown Superstar Shotzi Blackheart is all set to participate in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble. Several names from the past such as Lita, the Bella twins, Michelle McCool, Summer Rae, Mickie James and Kelly Kelly are also set to enter the free-for-all.

Blackheart recently shared a tweet, making her intentions for the Royal Rumble clear. She called the four-time Women's Champion her role model and stated that she can't wait to eliminate her from the Rumble.

"7yrs ago I left tough enough due to a heart condition. But Lita called it! I made it! I'm here @WWE and with more heart than anyone! I cant wait to eliminate my biggest role model @AmyDumas #RoyalRumble All guts. No fear. Ballsy Badass," wrote Shotzi.

Lita and Shotzi Blackheart have known each other for a while now

As WWE's latest tweet indicated, Shotzi Blackheart and Lita go back a long way. The former Women's Champion met Blackheart when the 29-year-old was auditioning for WWE Tough Enough. Unfortunately for the young gun, a heart condition shattered her dreams and she was sent home.

The audience will be invesged in a confrontation between these two stars during the Royal Rumble match.

During her stint on Tough Enough, Shotzi delivered a moving speech explaining why she needed to be on the show:

"I have more to give. I am a wrestler. And you guys have not seen any wrestling that I can do. I want to show you guys what I can do in the ring. I haven't gotten to yet. If you guys kept me here and I won, I would be wrestling until I'm 80. That's how much I love wrestling. I have it. I'm a bada**. I'm b*llsy. I'm here to win."

Four years later, Shotzi Blackheart signed a deal with WWE and established herself as a mainstay in the company. She is a former NXT Women's Champion and has a bright future ahead of her in WWE.

It remains to be seen if the 29-year-old star can win the Women's Royal Rumble and punch a ticket to a title match at WrestleMania 38.

Edited by Anirudh B