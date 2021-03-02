"It's ok little shotz" - Shotzi Blackheart looks back on her Tough Enough disqualification

Shotzi Blackheart was eliminated from WWE Tough Enough in 2015 due to her heart condition at the time. The NXT Superstar recently looked back on her elimination from Tough Enough and provided some consoling words for her younger self.

Blackheart was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat while participating in WWE's reality show six years ago. She failed her medical and was told she could not continue, resulting in her being visibly distraught.

Addressing that part of her past on Twitter, Shotzi Blackheart consoled her past self in a lighthearted manner.

"Its ok little shotz we are having fun and riding tanks now. @WWENXT"

Shotzi Blackheart made a promise to return to WWE

As part of the show, Shotzi Blackheart had to passionately explain why she should stay on Tough Enough. She opened up in a heartfelt speech about her reasons for needing to stay, saying she had a lot more to showcase.

"I have more to give. I am a wrestler. And you guys have not seen any wrestling that I can do. I want to show you guys what I can do in the ring. I haven't gotten to yet. If you guys kept me here and I won, I would be wrestling until I'm 80. That's how much I love wrestling. I have it. I'm a bada**. I'm b*llsy. I'm here to win."

Chris Jericho sent Shotzi Blackheart through to the show after her inspiring speech. The medical team then revealed that they had found a cardiac issue. Therefore, she could not continue with Tough Enough as she was "medically disqualified" from the show.

Blackheart broke down completely after that, obviously heartbroken at being disqualified. Lita told her to come back and show what she could do when she was healthy. She then promised she would return.

Thankfully for everyone, that was one promise that Shotzi Blackheart was able to keep. In WWE now, not only is she healthy, but she also is one of the most unique characters in NXT.

Blackheart said she had a lot more to show to everyone in WWE when she was first disqualified from Tough Enough. That's exactly what she has started to do in her wrestling career.