"Little b***h" - Major WWE name goes off at John Cena

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is set to defend his title at SummerSlam in a rematch against Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre went off at The Franchise Player.

John Cena shocked the industry when he sold his soul and aligned with The Rock in Toronto heading into WrestleMania 41. While The Final Boss slowly vanished from the storyline, The Leader of the Cenation won his 17th world championship in the promotion.

In an interview with Fox News, the two-time WWE and one-time World Heavyweight Champion was asked about the upcoming title match at SummerSlam in New Jersey. The 40-year-old star picked Cody Rhodes over John Cena and explained why.

"Cena and Cody at SummerSlam. … I’ve said this already. I don’t want this John Cena. This John Cena is a little b***h... We never had a match one-on-one ever. It would be a huge match. I don’t want this Cena," McIntyre said.

Moreover, he went off at The Champ and called him out for selling his soul and not liking this version of Cena.

"I want to send him packing the way he used to be — hustle, loyalty and respect, doing things the right way. These cheap finishes, everyone leaves the arena like, ‘That freaking s**ked, that was a waste of money.’ I want the actual John Cena. But since he’s not that guy, I want Cody to win that title," McIntyre said. [H/T - Fox News]

Major WWE name wants John Cena to turn face

Drew McIntyre wasn't the only one who wasn't a fan of John Cena turning to the dark side. However, the retirement tour is halfway done, and there's a chance that the 48-year-old WWE star turns face.

Speaking on The Wrestling Ringer's The Masked Man Show, Gunther praised John Cena's heel turn but hopes that the WWE legend will turn face before the end of his run and the two can meet in the ring.

"Yeah. That opportunity would be great. I think he's very busy with what he's doing now. Maybe towards the end of the year, if he finds his old self or something, if that's going to happen this year. I don't know. I feel it would be a very exciting matchup . One of the purest babyfaces there are. I would love the scenario of me being me and a struggling pure babyface John Cena," Gunther said. (From 1:17:06 to 1:17:40)

It'll be interesting to see how the 17-time world champion ends his career in December.

