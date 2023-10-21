"Little disappointed", "She’s so annoying" - Wrestling world bash 34-year-old star on her return to WWE SmackDown

The wrestling fans have decided to slam a female WWE Superstar who made her return to Friday Night SmackDown after almost two months.

The superstar is none other than Bianca Belair, who appeared on the blue brand show to aid her former rival Charlotte Flair. On this week's SmackDown, The Queen went face-to-face with IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship.

Flair tried to capitalize on SKY twice, but the Damage CTRL members distracted the referee and helped the champion break the pin. Eventually, the Japanese wrestler pinned the 14-time World Champion to retain her belt. The match was followed by an attack on Flair by the Damage CTRL.

The crowd exploded as soon as Bianca Belair's music hit, as she saved The Queen from further assault. However, the internet has been savage about The EST's return to Friday Night SmackDown.

Many fans imagined that when Belair returned to WWE programming, she would turn heel and potentially join Bobby Lashley along with The Street Profits.

Since the 34-year-old female star came to the aid of Charlotte Flair as a babyface and did not make her comeback as a heel, fans were devastated.

Check out some fan reactions below:

One fan imagined that Belair would backstab The Queen, but it was disappointing to see the female star come back exactly the same as usual.

A few fans shared that the former RAW Women's Champion is annoying as a babyface, and now it's difficult to stand her.

A user mentioned it would have been nice without the 34-year-old female star in the fray.

Some fans shared it was depressing to see The EST return to SmackDown and wished her heel turn as soon as possible.

Bianca Belair could go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship upon her return

As mentioned above, The EST made her return to the aid of Charlotte Flair, which can lead to the two women forming alliances.

Currently, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and the team has teased a feud with Tegan Nox and Natalya on NXT this week.

Bianca Belair has fought for World Titles on the main roster, whereas Flair has won the Tag Title before. Hence, it would be the right time for the 34-year-old star to enter a Tag Title program and add more prestige to her championships accolade.

