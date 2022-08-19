Liv Morgan fired back at challenge from WWE Superstar

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan accepted the challenge laid out by fellow WWE Superstar Shotzi.

Liv Morgan and Shotzi were part of the 2022 Women's Money in the Bank match. Morgan managed to overcome the odds and won the match. Not only that, but she also cashed in the contract the same night against Ronda Rousey and captured her first-ever major title in WWE. The champion is set to defend her title against Shayna Baszler at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Morgan is currently not physically at 100%. She took to Twitter claiming that she will be ready to face Shayna. Shotzi responded to this by tweeting that Liv was not really hurt. The SmackDown Women's Champion took offense to that and agreed to wrestle Shotzi tomorrow night on SmackDown.

"Hahahahahaha Shotzi if u wanted to wrestle, all u had to do was ask silly. I think my arm may just be feeling good enough to kick ur gorgeous goblin. I’ll see u tomorrow" - Morgan tweeted

Fans react to Liv Morgan's tweet

Upon reading the Smackdown Women's Champion's tweet, fans were elated that they would get to see her in action sooner than expected.

WWE Fox's official Twitter account tweeted a gif indicating their excitement upon this feud's build.

Fans also let Shotzi know that she might be in danger as Morgan is fired up.

Some fans are also enjoying this new attitude of Liv's.

Not just fans, but a few haters also replied to Morgan criticizing her attitude and wrestling.

Fans also stated that Shotzi is mad that Liv won the briefcase instead of her.

Are you excited to see both of them wrestle yet again? Let us know in the comments section below.

