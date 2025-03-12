Liv Morgan accuses WWE duo of hating her and fellow Judgment Day member

Liv Morgan accused a popular WWE duo of hating her and a member of The Judgment Day following this week's episode of RAW. Morgan was not in action this past Monday night, but was ringside for her stablemate's number one contender's match.

WWE shared a video of RAW announcers Pat McAfee and Michael Cole arguing with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio this past Monday night. The 30-year-old claimed that Mysterio bought her a Rolex, and the WWE RAW announcers suggested that it was a fake.

The Women's Tag Team Champion reacted to the video on Instagram and claimed that Michael Cole and Pat McAfee hated her relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

"Our biggest haters!!!" wrote Morgan.

Morgan accuses Cole and McAfee of being haters. [Image credit: WWE on Instagram]

The power couple were ringside for Raquel Rodriguez' number one contender's match against Bayley on RAW. Rodriguez picked up the victory after her stablemates provided a distraction and earned a title match against Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria.

Former WWE star pitches tag team match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Wrestling veteran Layla recently suggested that she reunite with Michelle McCool to battle the Women's Tag Team Champions.

In an interview with Nick Club Wrestling Happy Hour, Layla pitched a return to the ring to battle Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. She also suggested a match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and claimed that LayCool could work with anyone on the roster today.

"I would love to face Chelsea Green and Piper [Niven]. I would because I think that would be a good match. But you know what? Even Liv and Raquel, even that, it would be hilarious. I think LayCool could make it work with any of the girls right now in the tag team division if that's something that they would ever want to do. I think it would work. We'd make it work, how about that? We'd make it work," she said. [From 15:41 to 16:16]

You can check out Layla's comments in the video below:

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are in their third reign as Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be fascinating to see how long the duo can hold onto the titles moving forward.

