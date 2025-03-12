Bayley reacts to heartbreaking loss on WWE RAW

  • home icon
By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 12, 2025 18:09 GMT
Bayley lost a major match on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Bayley has sent a message following her major loss on WWE RAW. The latest edition of the red brand's show aired live from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Role Model squared off with The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez in a number-one contender's match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Liv Morgan and Dominik kept getting involved in the match, and eventually Big Mami Cool picked up the pinfall victory after connecting with the Tejana Bomb.

Following the loss, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram account today to share a message. The former world champion noted that she was defeated "in the world's most famous arena" and shared a few images from the match.

"Got my a** beat in the world's most famous arena," she wrote.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

The Role Model previously defeated Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. However, Bianca Belair emerged victorious at the Toronto PLE earlier this month and earned a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE writer compares Bayley with Natalya

Wrestling legend Vince Russo compared Bayley with WWE veteran Natalya following The Role Model's loss on RAW.

Natalya, who has not competed on the red brand's show for months, will be in action at a GCW Bloodsport event next month. The former Divas Champion revealed yesterday that her memoir, The Last Hart Beating, will be released later this year.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo compared the two stars and suggested the former leader of Damage CTRL could wind up in the same spot as Natalya if she kept losing matches.

"It’s old and tired. You know who Bayley is gonna turn into? Bayley is gonna turn into Natalya. That’s when you have nothing whatsoever for the talent. You have nothing whatsoever, so you just put them out there to wrestle matches and the next thing you know, you got Natalya," he said. [From 45:59 onwards]
You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

youtube-cover

The former WWE Women's Champion is currently not scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has planned for Bayley in the weeks ahead.

Edited by Yash Mittal
