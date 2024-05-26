Liv Morgan achieves major milestone ahead of WWE RAW

Liv Morgan has achieved another major milestone ahead of this week's edition of WWE RAW in Georgia. The 29-year-old battled Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship last night at King and Queen of the Ring.

Becky Lynch was in control of the match when The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio got involved. Dirty Dom was seemingly trying to help The Man, but it completely backfired. Morgan planted Lynch with a DDT on a steel chair while the referee was distracted and followed it up with Oblivion for the pinfall victory.

WrestleOps on X shared today that Liv Morgan is the number one merchandise seller for women's apparel in the company. Kabuki Warriors, Bayley, Tiffany Stratton, and Lyra Valkyria are also on the list.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39 last month to retain the title. However, she suffered an injury and had to relinquish the title. Becky Lynch won a Battle Royal to capture the vacant title but was dethroned by Morgan last night at King and Queen of the Ring.

Former WWE writer criticizes Liv Morgan

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that Liv Morgan was "not a professional" while complaining about WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Russo praised Gunther and Randy Orton as stars he considers to be professional. He then claimed that only 10% of the WWE roster was professional and named Liv Morgan as someone who was not.

"What always slaps me across the face is when I put on RAW, and I put on SmackDown, Chris, to me, literally to me, 10 percent of the roster are professionals. Randy Orton is a professional. Roman Reigns is a professional. Gunther is a professional. AJ Styles is a professional. Liv Morgan is not a professional. Indi Hartwell is not a professional... And that's my problem. You are calling it professional wrestling." [4:35 onwards]

You can check out the latest episode of UnSKripted in the video below:

Liv Morgan has taken credit for Rhea Ripley's injury and now holds the title she never lost. Only time will tell how Rhea Ripley will react when she returns to WWE RAW down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback