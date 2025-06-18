Liv Morgan appearance canceled following recent injury

An upcoming appearance for Liv Morgan has been canceled following her unfortunate injury on WWE RAW. The 31-year-old is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Morgan suffered a separated shoulder during her singles match against Kairi Sane this past Monday night on WWE RAW and is expected to miss some time. The Judgment Day star was supposed to appear at the Fanatics Fan Fest in New York, but her appearance has been canceled due to injury.

Fanatics made the announcement today on social media, wishing Morgan well as she begins her recovery.

"Liv Morgan will no longer be attending Fanatics Fest. We wish her a speedy recovery and can't wait to welcome her back to Fanatics Fest next year. Fans who purchased photo ops or autographs will be refunded."

Liv also confronted Nikki Bella during her return to the company last week on WWE RAW. The two stars seemingly set up a match for Evolution 2 next month, but the company has had to alter plans for the premium live event following Morgan's injury.

Popular WWE star could replace Liv Morgan at Evolution 2

A popular WWE Superstar could replace Liv Morgan at Evolution 2 next month following her injury on RAW.

Finn Balor recently introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day faction on the red brand. Perez qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match but came up short at the PLE earlier this month. The 23-year-old won a Queen of the Ring Fatal Four-Way match on the June 9 edition of RAW to advance in the tournament.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the insider suggested that Roxanne Perez could replace Liv Morgan at Evolution 2. WrestleVotes stated that Perez may team up with Raquel Rodriguez to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against The Bella Twins at the PLE on July 13.

"I know people may not wanna hear this but we reported it was possibly going to be the Bella Twins vs Liv and Raquel at Evolution for the titles. You could put Roxanne in her place and just keep the match as it is. I don't know if that's what they'll do," he said. [From 13:11 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be fascinating to see when Liv Morgan returns to action and what WWE has planned for the champion moving forward.

