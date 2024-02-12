Liv Morgan asks a question ahead of major RAW match

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently asked wrestling fans a question ahead of her upcoming match scheduled for this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

The 29-year-old suffered a shoulder injury in July 2023 during a tag team match against Bayley and Dakota Kai, who also got injured during the match. Liv's unfortunate injury led to her and Raquel Rodriguez losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville after barely two weeks with the titles.

Liv Morgan returned to the Stamford-based company at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event as she entered the Female Rumble Match at No.30. She made it to the top two for the second year in succession and eliminated Zoey Stark and Jade Cargill. She was eliminated by the eventual winner, Bayley.

Morgan is scheduled to face Zoey Stark on the upcoming edition of the red brand in a qualifying match for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The winner of that bout will challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. Current champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Nia Jax at the Premium Live Event.

Liv Morgan recently took to X ahead of her upcoming match to ask the fans if they would be watching the former Money In The Bank winner in action later tonight on RAW:

"So….Are you gonna be watching me tonight ? 🤭#WWE #RAW #LivMorganRevengeTour," she wrote.

You can watch the tweet below:

Liv Morgan issues warning to Rhea Ripley following WWE return

Rhea Ripley has been a dominant champion ever since she won the title at WrestleMania 39 by defeating Charlotte Flair. Liv Morgan has been a long-time rival to The Judgment Day member, and she was written off TV following a vicious attack by the Women's World Champion.

During a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Morgan claimed to be ready to take revenge against Ripley:

"It's all I thought about. She [Rhea Ripley] quite literally took everything from me. And so, it is safe to say that it is all I thought about. There were hurdles there, because there was a lot of emotional challenges for me to get over. I learned that it is not best to strike when you are emotionally charged. So I've had a lot of time to sit, I've had a lot of time to think, I've had a lot of time to settle, and now I'm ready to take action," she said.

With Liv Morgan seeking revenge against Rhea Ripley, the former Women's Tag Team Champion must defeat Zoey Stark to qualify for the Chamber and keep her hopes of defeating The Eradicator for the championship alive.

Will Liv Morgan qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match? Sound off in the comments section below.

