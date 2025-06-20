Liv Morgan and backstage reaction to WWE Evolution 2.0 revealed by veteran

The backstage reaction to the upcoming WWE Evolution 2.0 event and Liv Morgan missing the show has been revealed. Morgan is reportedly set to be on the shelf for at least six months after suffering a shoulder injury last Monday on RAW.

Seconds into her match against Kairi Sane, Morgan landed awkwardly on her right arm and was diagnosed with a separated shoulder. She reportedly will undergo surgery soon and could miss half a year of action.

Natalya shared on Busted Open Radio that The Miracle Kid was looking forward to performing at Evolution next month. The Queen of Harts also shared her reaction to the second-ever all-women's premium live event in WWE history.

"We're so excited for Evolution because we haven't had Evolution since 2018. So everybody's just like it's just such a cool feeling, especially in the locker room. We're all just excited. We're all just like, 'Okay, what are the matches and will we be on the card and how is it shaping up?' And I know Liv was especially excited for that," Natalya said. [4:49 - 5:07]

Natalya added that Liv Morgan will have all the time to be in other big events once her shoulder injury heals. Morgan was rumored to have a match at Evolution involving Nikki Bella. She was also in a storyline with Roxanne Perez and IYO SKY before suffering the injury.

Natalya believes Liv Morgan will come back stronger and become a bigger star

On the same episode of Busted Open Radio, Natalya explained why she thought that Liv Morgan could become an even bigger WWE Superstar upon her return from injury.

"I do know one thing: That is a woman that always lands on her feet and she always takes whatever it is that she's given and she makes it better. So whatever it is that's going on with her, she is going to take it and she is going to run with it and she is going to make it gold and she's going to come back stronger than she's ever been. So for that, I am excited for her because sometimes, it just takes something like this to ignite a fire to start an even bigger story," Natalya said. [2:40 - 3:08]

If the timetable for her recovery is correct, Morgan could be ready by December or January. She returned from a left shoulder injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble and turned into one of the biggest female WWE Superstars on the roster.

