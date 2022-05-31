Liv Morgan breaks silence after defeating former WWE RAW Women's Champion ahead of Hell in a Cell

Liv Morgan had a successful outing on the go-home episode of WWE RAW before Hell in a Cell, as she stood tall over her fierce rival Rhea Ripley. She took to Twitter to comment on what had happened.

The popular star defeated her former tag team partner during the show. After the match, Damian Priest cornered Morgan, only for Finn Balor to run in and make the save. She then hit Ripley with a missile dropkick while Balor and AJ Styles landed their finishing moves on Priest.

WWE's official Twitter handle posted a picture of the three babyfaces making the Too Sweet hand gesture together, with a fallen Rhea Ripley right in front of the shot. Judging by her response, Liv Morgan is delighted with how it came out. Here is what she said following WWE RAW:

"Gosh this photo is so *chef kiss*," tweeted Liv.

While his fellow members of The Judgment Day were laid out, Edge was not present on WWE RAW. He will likely have vengeance on his mind this Sunday at Hell in a Cell.

Liv Morgan will team with WWE RAW stars Finn Balor and AJ Styles against The Judgment Day at Hell in a Cell

The events of WWE RAW were the final interaction between the opposing sides before Hell in a Cell. Liv Morgan's win over Rhea Ripley will give her, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor the momentum ahead of their six-person mixed tag team match against Edge, Ripley, and Damian Priest.

This match results from months of build for the WWE Hall of Famer's Judgment Day faction. Priest joined Edge after helping him defeat Styles at WrestleMania 38, while the former RAW Women's Champion did the same at WrestleMania Backlash.

It remains to be seen if The Judgment Day will receive any help at Hell in a Cell, with several WWE Superstars being teased as the group's fourth member. Edge even hinted at either one of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, or Liv Morgan betraying their team and joining his.

