Liv Morgan boasts ahead of major title match on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan sent a confident message ahead of her major title match tomorrow night on WWE RAW. The 30-year-old will also be competing in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE next Saturday night in Toronto, Canada.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis revealed security footage of Jade Cargill's attack earlier this month and showed footage of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walking away from the scene. Cargill has not appeared on WWE television since she was brutally attacked on the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

Bianca Belair and Naomi believe that The Judgment Day stars are responsible for the attack and will be defending their Women's Tag Team Championship against them tomorrow night on RAW. Ahead of the title match, Liv Morgan took to social media to suggest that she and Rodriguez would capture the titles for the third time and told everyone to cry about it.

"Tomorrow, Raquel & I become the first ever 3x Women’s Tag Team Champions Do ya’ll know what that makes us ? The Greatest Women’s Tag Team Champions of alllllllllllllllll tiiiiiiiiiiime Cry about it 🤭✨," she wrote.

Naomi was supposed to battle Liv Morgan in a singles match but was attacked before the bell. Rodriguez and Morgan beat the Women's Tag Team Champions down before the attack was broken up by WWE officials.

Liv Morgan comments on replacing Rhea Ripley in popular WWE faction

WWE RAW star Liv Morgan recently discussed replacing Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day.

Morgan stole Dominik Mysterio from Ripley during their rivalry and also replaced her in The Judgment Day on RAW. Speaking on No-Contest Wrestling, the former Women's World Champion admitted that she was worried about how she would replace Ripley in the faction, but it ended up working out well.

"So, being in The Judgment Day, maybe, slightly [I felt] like, 'How is this going to work? They're an established group with Rhea [Ripley],' and I'm the exact opposite of Rhea, and so, 'How am I going to make this work?' But I like to think honestly that I'm like a little chameleon, and I can fit anywhere, and I'll make anything work. So, I was excited for the challenge, but look, it worked so beautifully. I love The Judgment Day," she said. [From 28:12 to 28:40]

You can check out Morgan's comments in the video below:

Naomi replaced Jade Cargill in the tag team with Bianca Belair following the attack on Jade Cargill last year. It will be interesting to see which duo walks out of tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW as the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

